Farhan Akhtar Gives Fans Glimpses Of His Bachelor's Party

Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2022 in a private ceremony. Writer Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar’s father, confirmed the wedding news by saying that the festivities will take place at their Khandala farmhouse.

The actor recently shared photos from his bachelor party on Instagram, showing his friends having a good time with him before he marries. Dandekar, on the other hand, also seems to be member of the group. Farhan Akhtar's friends could been seen holding masks in their hands which had pictures of the couple.

The picture shared by Farhan Akhtar was captioned as, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever (sic).”

Dandekar commented on the same post with, “Um technically i’m there too (sic).”

Farhan Akhtar shared a photo with Dandekar from the bachelor party on Valentine's Day. In the photo, the couple could be seen wearing each other's masks.

When asked about the guest list, Javed Akhtar stated that given the circumstances, it is obvious that they will not be able to host anything on a large scale. As a result, only a few people are being contacted. It will be a very small and simple affair.

Farhan Akhtar and Dandekar have been dating for nearly three years. The couple has been giving fans relationship goals with their PDA moments since the very first day they made their relationship official.