Farah Khan Reveals Why She Took The 'Risk' Of Casting Deepika Padukone In 'Om Shanti Om'

Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone stands as one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Since her debut in 2007 with the evergreen film ‘Om Shanti Om,’ she has consistently captivated audiences with her versatility and acting prowess. However, it’s uncommon for a newcomer in Bollywood to secure the lead role in a significant project such as ‘Om Shanti Om.’
Now, during a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India’s show ‘The Bombay Dream,’ the director of the film, Farah Khan, reveals what made her cast Padukone in her film.
In the film, Deepika took on a double role as Shantipriya and Sandy, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also featured Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, and Kirron Kher.
“Every director has their own choice. Then one wonders why ‘Did that person select them but in the picture it all works out’… You can get a break any time, but are you prepared for that break or not? I feel everyone says you wait for the right role. I feel those days are gone. You have to keep acting. You take whatever you get, be it small or big. No one is going to give you a launch unless you are a big star’s son. Sorry to say, but that is the truth…,” the director said, further adding, “I launched her [Deepika Padukone] because of Shah Rukh Khan. He was there. So, I could take that risk.”
Farah emphasized that the ‘Pathaan’ actress possessed all the qualities essential for success in the industry. She highlighted her stunning visuals, acting as well as dancing skills, and the ability to captivate audiences as key factors in her success.
Also giving words of advice to aspiring actors, the choreographer-filmmaker stated, “It’s important to be self-aware. When you go out, you need to see who your competition is. Then you will be able to understand that there are better people here or ‘I can do better than them.’”
Farah Khan also collaborated with SRK and Deepika again on ‘Happy New Year’ in 2014.