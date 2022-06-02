Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Family, Friends Bid Final Goodbye At Singer KK's Cremation In Mumbai

Legendary singer KK, who died of a heart attack on May 31, was cremated in Mumbai today. Family and friends from the industry were present at the Versova Hindu Cremation Ground to pay their condolences.

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:40 pm

KK, the legendary singer who died of a heart attack on May 31 soon after a performance in Kolkata, was laid to rest today in Mumbai. His family and industry friends gathered at the Versova Hindu Cremation Ground to pay their condolences.

Hariharan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Alka Yagnik, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Akhtar, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Bhosle, Sameer, Javed Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and others were among those who visited the cremation place for the antim darshan, reported ETimes. 

Last Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer was playing at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, where he complained of feeling uneasy. He was brought to the hotel, where he collapsed, and then rushed to Kolkata's CMRI Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

KK's relatives took his remains to Mumbai after a post mortem at a hospital in Kolkata. At Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan he was honoured with a gun salute, where West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present to pay her last respects.

In the Indian music industry, KK was one of the most diverse singers. He has a long list of hit songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and other languages. He is survived by his wife and children.

