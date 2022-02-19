Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Everything You Need To Know About Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar's Bride-To-Be

Here's all that one needs to know about Farhan Akhtar's bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar, who he met for the first time on the sets of the show 'I Can Do That'. She was a contestant on the show while Akhtar was the host.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:08 pm

The love story of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is adorable. They are truly made for each other. And now, after nearly four years of dating, the pair is set to marry on February 19. Unlike Akhtar, many people don't know much about Dandekar and her work, continue reading to know all about Akhtar's bride-to-be.

Dandekar, like Akhtar, has worked in numerous fields. She is a fantastic actor, anchor, and model in addition to being a singer. She began her career as a television anchor in the United States. 

She moved to New York City in 2001 and began working in the American television industry. 'Namaste America,' 'V Desi,' and 'the Asian Variety Show' were her three broadcasted television programs. She presented An Evening With Shah Rukh Khan in Atlantic City and introduced Bollywood's top talents to American viewers in this role. She has been on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' India's version of Dancing With the Stars, which is shown on the BBC network and aired in India on Colors TV.

After working in America, Dandekar returned to India and began presenting a variety of shows and events, in addition to working as a model and singer. Interestingly, she was one of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup co-hosts.

Dandekar also co-hosted 'Extraa Innings – T20' on Sony Max Television for Indian Premier League matches; she received a nomination for Best Anchor Game/Quiz Show at the 11th Indian Television Academy Awards. 

She was also the anchor of the National Geographic Channel's 'Mission cover shot'. In 2014's Marathi film 'Timepass,' she performed a dance number called 'Hi Poli Saajuk,' which was followed by 36 'Nakhrewali' in 'Sangharsh.' 

Dandekar was also seen as 'Zoya' in the film 'Roy,' which was released on February 13, 2015. She competed in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' in 2017 and was eliminated in the first week in 12th position.

On the set of the television show 'I Can Do That,' Farhan Akhtar met Shibani Dandekar. She was a contestant on the show while he was the host. During the filming of the show, there were rumours that Dandekar and Akhtar were dating. As a result, the reality show, which premiered in 2015, acted as Cupid for the couple.

Her last project was as an actor in the Telugu film, 'Mahalakshmi.' She played the role of Vijaylakshmi in the remake of Kangana Ranaut's superhit film, 'Queen.'

Dandekar was also seen as a supporting actor in numerous films like 'Shaandaar', 'Sultan', 'Noor', 'Naam Shabana' and 'Bhavesh Joshi'.

Talking about her personal life, Shibani Dandekar was born into a Marathi family. She has two siblings, Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar. The three sisters had even created a music band named D-Major. They spent the most of their childhood in Australia and Africa.

