Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Trailer Is Filled With Suriya’s Action-Packed Performance

Actor Suriya is coming up with an action thriller film titled ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET)’ directed by Pandiraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Also, Tollywood’s popular production and distribution house Asian Multiplexes Private Limited is releasing the Telugu version of the movie. Besides the Tamil version, the film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu on March 10, 2022.

Actor Rana Daggubati had released 'ET’s teaser, and now actor Vijay Deverakonda launched the theatrical telugu trailer of the movie and sent best wishes to the team. “Taking absolute pleasure in launching the #ETTeluguTrailer :) This Looks Rock Solid! My Best wishes to one of my favourites, dearest @Suriya_offl anna😊 & the team of #EvarikiThalaVanchadu❤️@priyankaamohan @pandiraj_dir @AsianCinemas_ @sunpictures #ET (sic),” he posted.

The trailer has got over 1 million views within 3 hours of its release. Check out the tamil trailer right here:

The trailer is packed with breath-taking action sequences as the protagonist shows off his valour by fighting with several bad people. Vinai Rai makes his presence felt as the main antagonist. Suriya’s vengeance and, his one dialogue at the end “Those who are with me should never be afraid, no one can do anything to us”, are enough to raise the anticipation. In the movie he has a girlfriend played by Priyanka Arul Mohan. The harmony of the village is disrupted with a criminal and his gang target women in the village.

For his writing and direction, Pandiraj wins brownie points. The background music is by D Imman and cinematography by R Rathnavelu is also looking praiseworthy.