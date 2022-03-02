Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Trailer Is Filled With Suriya’s Action-Packed Performance

Tamil star Suriya is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action thriller 'ET' (Etharkkum Thunindhavan). The trailer of the same was released a while ago.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Trailer Is Filled With Suriya’s Action-Packed Performance
Suriya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 2:10 pm

Actor Suriya is coming up with an action thriller film titled ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET)’ directed by Pandiraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Also, Tollywood’s popular production and distribution house Asian Multiplexes Private Limited is releasing the Telugu version of the movie. Besides the Tamil version, the film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu on March 10, 2022.

Actor Rana Daggubati had released 'ET’s teaser, and now actor Vijay Deverakonda launched the theatrical telugu trailer of the movie and sent best wishes to the team. “Taking absolute pleasure in launching the #ETTeluguTrailer :) This Looks Rock Solid! My Best wishes to one of my favourites, dearest @Suriya_offl anna😊 & the team of #EvarikiThalaVanchadu️@priyankaamohan @pandiraj_dir @AsianCinemas_ @sunpictures #ET (sic),” he posted.

Related stories

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' And Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Part Of Oscars 2022 Long List

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look

Suriya Reunites With Director Bala For His Next Film

The trailer has got over 1 million views within 3 hours of its release. Check out the tamil trailer right here:

The trailer is packed with breath-taking action sequences as the protagonist shows off his valour by fighting with several bad people. Vinai Rai makes his presence felt as the main antagonist. Suriya’s vengeance and, his one dialogue at the end “Those who are with me should never be afraid, no one can do anything to us”, are enough to raise the anticipation. In the movie he has a girlfriend played by Priyanka Arul Mohan. The harmony of the village is disrupted with a criminal and his gang target women in the village.

For his writing and direction, Pandiraj wins brownie points. The background music is by D Imman and cinematography by R Rathnavelu is also looking praiseworthy.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Film South Indian Movies Actor/Actress Movies Upcoming Telugu Movie Movie Release Date Film Announcement Twitter Rana Daggubati Suriya Vijay Deverekonda South India India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Russia's Removal From MSCI Emerging Market Index Could Boost Indian Equities

How Russia's Removal From MSCI Emerging Market Index Could Boost Indian Equities

Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa

Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa