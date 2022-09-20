Emraan Hashmi Denies To Reports Of Him Getting Injured In Stone-Pelting, Says ‘People Of Kashmir Have Been Very Warm’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is currently shooting for Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar's ‘Ground Zero’ in Kashmir. However, there were reports of stone pelting at a film crew and it was speculated that Emraan was injured in the incident.

However, the actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify that the reports were false. Emraan tweeted, "The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate." Emraan neither confirmed nor denied if any such incident happened with his film crew.

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Soon after, the actor’s fans commented on his tweet and expressed their concern. While one fan wrote, “Glad you're okay star. Take care of yourself, keep tweeting,” other one wrote, “Thank God!! It was inaccurate news. Stay safe boss @emraanhashmi.”

Meanwhile, for the shooting of ‘Ground Zero’, Emraan reached Kashmir last month and has been shooting for the past few weeks. As per a report in ANI, one person had reportedly been arrested for allegedly pelting stones on a film crew in Pahalgam. The incident was reported on September 18.

The Anantnag Police had told the news agency, "During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on September 18, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, One miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested."

Coming back to the film, ‘Ground Zero’ also stars Sai Tamhankar opposite Emraan, who is said to be playing an army officer in the film. The director Tejas has previously helmed Madhuri Dixit's ‘Bucket List’. Emraan will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in 'Selfiee'.