Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: Amanda Seyfried Crowned Best Lead Actress In A Limited Series Award

Actress Amanda Seyfried lifted the trophy for the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the Hulu show 'The Dropout' at the 74th Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Instagram/ @mingey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 10:40 am

Actress Amanda Seyfried lifted the trophy for the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the Hulu show 'The Dropout' at the 74th Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

"This is a really nice feeling," she said.

The actress, who won praises for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', was nominated with Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Margaret Qualley ('Maid'), Sarah Paulson ('Impeachment: American Crime Story'), Lily James ('Pam & Tommy') and Toni Collette ('The Staircase').

The award ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Seyfried took home the award.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards Amanda Seyfried Hulu Series The Dropout Best Lead Actress Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka