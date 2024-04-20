Elliot Page Plans To Adapt ‘The Darkness Outside Us’ For Big Screen

As per ‘Female First UK’, Page and his Pageboy Productions partners Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey, said in a statement: “We are proud to stand behind Eliot’s remarkable work. 'The Darkness Outside Us' is exactly the type of story we want to champion. It’s subversive and deeply human at its core. It’s a complex love story, an inventive thriller, and a space epic with twists at every turn. We cannot wait to take the next steps towards getting it on the big screen.”