Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Elli AvrRam Says Filmmakers Finally Giving Her 'Performance-Oriented Roles'

Swedish actress Elli AvrRam has garnered a ton of praise for her debut Tamil film, Naane Varuvean, in which she co-starred with Dhanush and has also wowed everyone with her performance in the Bollywood movie 'Goodbye'.

Elli AvrRam
Elli AvrRam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 1:49 pm

Swedish actress Elli AvrRam has garnered a ton of praise for her debut Tamil film, Naane Varuvean, in which she co-starred with Dhanush and has also wowed everyone with her performance in the Bollywood movie 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. 

From playing the cautious and stealthy Jesse in 'Malang', motherly coy yet determined Madhuri in 'Naane Varuvean' and the ambitious and fierce Daisy Bhalla in 'Goodbye', Elli's versatility is very apparent.

Elli shares: "I'm very happy with the response I've been getting in the last few years. Now there are filmmakers who truly see my potential and are giving me performance-oriented roles. And I'm so grateful for it."

But it wasn't easy for Elli.

"The journey haven't been a cakewalk, I've had to say no to lot of offers that's come my way, just to stop being typecasted, and with that keep lot of patience for this day to come."

'Goodbye' is a touching story that makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life. 

Produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

Related stories

Directors Wanted To Sleep With Me, An Actor Got Me Replaced: Elli AvrRam Reveals Shocking Details

Tags

Art & Entertainment Elli AvrRam Swedish Actress Elli AvrRam Naane Varuvean Goodbye Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face