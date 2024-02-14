Eklavya Sood: Felt Jitters Shooting Alongside Jennifer Winget

Actor Eklavya Sood, who is a part of the web series 'Singhania v/s Singhania', revealed how he was a tad bit nervous and felt jitters in sharing the screen space with Jennifer Winget.

Speaking about his co-star Jennifer, he said: "The dynamics between the members of the cast are brilliant, to be really honest. While I was accepting the show, I was a little nervous to play a character alongside Jennifer Winget. I've seen her while I was growing up and I have always admired her as an actor."