Ed Sheeran Munches On Octopus During Lavish Night Out In Japan

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised some of his fans when he shared a video of himself dining out across Osaka in Japan, where he devoured an octopus.

The 32-year-old chart-topping star is currently touring Asia as part of his ongoing Mathematics Tour - which has been rumbling around the world since 2022, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Over the weekend, the singer delighted fans when he performed in the Japanese city Osaka - and during his downtime in the city, he raced around several eateries to enjoy different foods and drinks.