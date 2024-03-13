Ed Sheeran, Armaan Malik Shake A Leg To ‘Butta Bomma’ In Mumbai

Armaan Malik stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran. The singers shook a leg on Armaan’s track ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Armaan, who has earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called ‘2step’, took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.