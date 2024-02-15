Got no plans this weekend? No worries! We have got you covered with a lineup of adrenaline-pumping, heartwarming, and downright thrilling movies to keep you entertained. From intense action in ‘Land Of Bad’ to epic sci-fi in ‘Dune,’ and from romantic comedy in ‘Anyone But You’ to gripping biographical drama in ‘The Iron Claw,’ there’s something for everyone. And let’s not forget the bonkers spy caper ‘Argylle’ for a dose of nonsensical fun.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and get ready for an ultimate cinema extravaganza this weekend at the cinemas.
1. ‘Land Of Bad’
Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, ‘Land Of Bad’ takes you on a journey through a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney’s only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe). It’s a film about friendship and brotherhood.
2. ‘Dune: Part Two’
Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family in this epic saga. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, ‘Dune: Part Two’ explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he faces a choice between love and the fate of the universe. With an expanded all-star international ensemble cast, this highly anticipated sequel promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.
3. ‘Anyone But You’
After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s initial attraction turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances. Based on ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by William Shakespeare, this romantic comedy stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, offering a delightful blend of humour and heart. The film is a perfect date night choice, allowing you to spend quality time with your loved ones during this Valentine’s month.
4. ‘The Iron Claw’
You can’t afford to miss the action drama in this true story of the Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Directed by Sean Durkin and featuring a standout performance by Zac Efron, ‘The Iron Claw’ explores the human stories behind the spectacle, capturing the triumphs and tragedies of these legendary wrestlers.
5. ‘Argylle’
Get ready for a wild ride with ‘Argylle,’ a spy caper that blurs the line between fiction and reality. Reclusive author Elly Conway’s espionage novels start to mirror the actions of a real-life spy organization, leading to an adventure full of twists, uncertain allies, and fantastic set pieces. With a stellar cast including Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L. Jackson, this action-packed comedy is sure to leave you entertained.
Whether you’re craving action, romance, or comedy, these movies at theatres near you have something for everyone. So, why wait? Grab your tickets and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema this weekend.