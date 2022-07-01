Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Dune: Part Two Release Pushed, To Clash With 'Hunger Games' Prequel

Warner Bros.' sci-fi thriller 'Dune' featured Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson In 'Dune'
Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson In 'Dune' IMDb

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:33 pm

The release of the sci-fi epic 'Dune: Part Two' has been pushed. The film will now open in theatres on November 17, 2023, instead of October 20, 2023, reports Variety. The sequel will now open in theatres alongside 'Hunger Games' prequel, 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and 'Trolls 3'. Warner Bros., co-producers of the 'Dune' franchise, also announced that an untitled 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is set to release on March 15, 2024.

According to Variety, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem are returning for 'Dune: Part Two,' with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken set to join the cast.

Director Denis Villeneuve is expected to start filming the 'Dune' sequel, which follows the second half of Frank Herbert's seminal novel, later this year.

Variety further states that 'Godzilla vs. Kong' filmmaker Adam Wingard is back to direct the next monster mash-up between Godzilla and King Kong after steering the latest other-worldly blockbuster to COVID-era glory.

There are no details available for Godzilla and King Kong's upcoming brouhaha. It will mark the fifth instalment in Warner Bros. and Legendary's monster universe following 2014's 'Godzilla', 2017's 'Kong: Skull Island', 2019's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' and 2021's 'Godzilla vs. Kong'. 

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Dune Dune: Part Two Warner Bros Release Date Release Clash Hunger Games Timothee Chalamet Zendaya Timothee Chalamet Zendaya
