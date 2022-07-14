Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Dulquer Salman-Starrer 'Sita Ramam' New Poster Presents Tharun Bhascker's Character

The film 'Sita Ramam' featuring Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Tharun Bhascker will release on August 5.

Tharun Bhascker
Tharun Bhascker Instagram

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:29 am

The makers of 'Sita Ramam', an epic love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 War, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, have released a poster to introduce the character of 'Pelli Choopulu' director Tharun Bhascker.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhascker's character, Balaji, was introduced. In the released poster, Bhascker can be seen consuming a soft drink, though nothing much in the backdrop or his attire reveals anything much. It is reported that Tharun Bhasker's role in the movie has great significance.

'Satyam' actor Sumanth will be featured as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Afreen in 'Sita Ramam'. The posters of the two were recently released and created quite a buzz. Hanu Raghavapudi directs the film.

Swapna Cinema's Aswini Dutt is producing the film, which is being presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Vishal Chandrashekhar composed the soundtrack, which was shot by PS Vinod.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

