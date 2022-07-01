Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan: 'Sita Ramam' Made My Kashmir Dream Come True

The film 'Sita Ramam' featuring Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna will release on August 5.

Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:03 pm

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who paid a visit to Kashmir for the first time to shoot for director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming film, 'Sita Ramam', says Kashmir is nothing less than a paradise on earth.



The 'Sita Ramam' crew spent more than 30 days in Kashmir and finished their filming on time. The scenery was stunning, and the entire cast and crew of the movie had an enjoyable experience.

Talking about his first-ever trip to Kashmir to shoot for 'Sita Ramam', Salmaan says, "This is my first time to Kashmir. Surprisingly, I had never got a chance to visit Kashmir before 'Sita Ramam', and this is my first personal and professional visit. It's long been a big dream of mine to experience the valley. It was every bit as wonderful as people say it is and I can't describe how breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir is."

"We got to shoot in Sonmarg and Srinagar and both were equally amazing. Sonmarg has mountains and snow and ski slopes and glaciers. Srinagar was like stepping back in time because of how historic it is. Most of the structures are still preserved as they were. The romantic Dal Lake and Shikharas were like poetry. I'm glad I got to experience all of it," he added.

The actor says the people around them were extremely kind, welcoming, and accommodating, "From those who looked after us at the hotels and shooting spots to even the local police, who made sure we were okay and told us to come back for more shoots and to encourage more films to be shot in Kashmir."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

"Kashmir is so unique, it's like stepping into a photograph or a painting or a film. It's hard to take in the depth and beauty of Kashmir with your eyes and believe you are witnessing it in person. It's that awe-inspiring," he shares.

"In a heartbeat. I would love to visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam. I want to someday do a skimobile safari as some friends I know have done. It would be a dream to spot a snow leopard in the wild," he says.

'Sita Ramam', a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of a war in 1965, has Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in the snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir.

Pairing with Salmaan is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

The film is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

Related stories

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Sita Ramam: Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur Starrer To Release In August

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Sita Ramam Dulquer Salmaan Kashmir Film Shooting Mrunal Thakur Rashmika Mandanna Dulquer Salmaan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera