Dulquer Salmaan Shares Picture Taken By Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty is exceptionally passionate about photography. He is never the one to be shy about clicking pictures of others like his co-stars, associates and more. However, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan is the newest addition in the list of Mammootty’s models.

On April 29, Dulquer Salmaan shared his latest picture on Instagram and mentioned that they were clicked by his father. Furthermore, he jokingly said that his ‘knees are wobbly’ in the caption.

Dulquer Salmaan has been openly vocal about his admiration towards his father. He has claimed that he is the biggest fan of his father, according to filmibeat. The young actor also shares beautiful glimpses of the bond shared by Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Mammootty currently has many films of the lists including ‘CBI 5: The Brain’ and ‘Agent’. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is busy filming for his upcoming movies like ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’.