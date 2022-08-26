Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan Defends Bollywood: 'Historically They Have Done So Much'

The actor also explained that probably the industry is now going through a correction phase.

Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan Instagram: @dqsalmaan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:49 am

Southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan, who has given recent hits like Malayalam film 'Kurup' and Telugu movie 'Sita Ramam', is now gearing up for his Hindi film with R Balki’s 'Chup: The Revenge of the Artist'. In one of his recent interviews, the actor spoke about why it's not fair to blame one industry for not doing well at the box office.

In a recent interview with Filme Shilmy, Dulquer opened up about what he thought about the North vs South debate. “I don’t think anyone wants to make films that aren’t connecting with the audience. We are all trying to do that,” said the actor, adding that Bollywood being the biggest industry in the country has always been the one that has been catering to a wider audience and adapting to technology quicker.

Dulquer said that the industry has pioneered so many aspects that other industries have followed. “So, I don’t understand why they are so under attack now when historically they have done so much. You can’t negate the entire journey so far,” he said.

The actor also explained that probably the industry is now going through a correction phase. “Sometimes every industry goes through a correction, sometimes we lose connect with the audience. Every industry goes through it including Malayalam. There was a phase when I was a youngster, I couldn’t connect to the films that were being made at that time. They were very verbose and culturally they would be set in border-towns and have languages that were mixed – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

