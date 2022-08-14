DreamWorks Animation Announces 'Kung Fu Panda 4' With A Release Date In March, 2024

DreamWorks Animation has set a March 8, 2024 theatrical release for the fourth installment of the Jack Black-voiced franchise 'Kung Fu Panda'. The 2008 opening chapter of the film, which stars Jack Black as the endearing bear Po, the Chinese panda, became DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated project. The first movie received an Oscar nomination in the animated feature category

This is the moment you’ve all been waiting 4. #KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/7xufMNOgyL — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) August 12, 2022

No directors are yet finalised for 'Kung Fu Panda 4', but Uni is planting their stake in the ground date-wise, reports Deadline. The fourth part will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Similar to other Dreamworks Animation titles such as 'Trolls and Shrek', the 'Kung Fu Panda' universe extends throughout consumer products, video games, an Emmy nominated television series ( 'Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness' on 'Nickelodeon') and global theme-park attractions. There’s also another spinoff TV series, 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' featuring Black reprising the voice of Po, James Hong reprising Mr. Ping and Rita Ora.

'Kung Fu Panda' earned $631 million at the global box office and earned $1.8 billion in total revenue.