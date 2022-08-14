Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

DreamWorks Animation Announces 'Kung Fu Panda 4' With A Release Date In March, 2024

The fourth part will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024.
KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024. (Twitter/ DreamWorks Animation)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 7:28 am

DreamWorks Animation has set a March 8, 2024 theatrical release for the fourth installment of the Jack Black-voiced franchise  'Kung Fu Panda'. The 2008 opening chapter of the film, which stars Jack Black as the endearing bear Po, the Chinese panda, became DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated project. The first movie received an Oscar nomination in the animated feature category

No directors are yet finalised for 'Kung Fu Panda 4', but Uni is planting their stake in the ground date-wise, reports Deadline. The fourth part will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Similar to other Dreamworks Animation titles such as 'Trolls and Shrek', the 'Kung Fu Panda' universe extends throughout consumer products, video games, an Emmy nominated television series ( 'Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness' on 'Nickelodeon') and global theme-park attractions. There’s also another spinoff TV series, 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' featuring Black reprising the voice of Po, James Hong reprising Mr. Ping and Rita Ora.

Related stories

Anil Kapoor Reveals The Reason Behind Turning Down Hollywood Shows: ‘I Would Rather Stay In India’

Arjun Bijlani On Ranveer Singh’s Naked Photoshoot: Nudity Is Common In Hollywood Films

'Kung Fu Panda' earned $631 million at the global box office and earned $1.8 billion in total revenue.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kung Fu Panda Hollywood Animation Universal Studios DreamWorks Animation Cinema Halls Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kung Fu Panda Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live