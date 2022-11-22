Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Dove Cameron Addresses Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooting During American Music Awards’ Acceptance Speech

American Music Awards 2022 took place at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles. Dove Cameron won the Best New Artist, and her acceptance speech is going viral all over for her support towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron After Winning The AMA Award Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 4:49 pm

Recognizing the most popular artists, singles and albums of 2022, the 50th American Music Awards, were held recently at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles. The biggest fan-voted awards celebrated the year’s best music and witnessed unforgettable live performances featuring P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Dove Cameron, Yola, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons, Charlie Puth and many others.

One of the most memorable moments from the evening was when taking the first award home, Dove Cameron won ‘Best New Artist’, and she dedicated her winning speech to the LGBTQ+ community. This was in the wake of the shooting that took place on November 19 in a nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Sharing her support, Dove Cameron made a moving speech as she said, "I want to start by saying that every award I ever win will always, first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large," she said.

"You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it. I've never felt safer or more loved and more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music," she added.

She continued, "On the heels of the tragedy that happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everybody how important queer visibility is and how important our community is. I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and ‘The Trevor Project’ for what you can do right now. I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right and are so loved and so held. I want to thank you for supporting me. Thank you for holding this space. I'm holding it for you, too."

