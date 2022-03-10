Documentary On Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Lands At Apple

Apple TV+ has acquired the rights to a new feature documentary on the life and career of Sir Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion who has shattered records and hurdles to become one of the finest Formula One drivers in history.

According to a report by Deadline, the documentary will provide exclusive access to Hamilton and his staff both on and off the track, as well as an all-star lineup of guest interviews.

Hamilton has completely altered the sport on a worldwide scale. He came from a working-class home and excelled in a sport where the odds were stacked against him, but his brilliance shined through, allowing him to dominate the sport for more than a decade.

Hamilton is the only Black driver in the Formula One championship at the moment. He embraced what set him apart, and his ascension to the pinnacle of his profession has made him adamant about using his position to effect positive change for future generations.

The documentary will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films, and One Community. Richard Plepler will serve as executive producer through his Eden Productions, while Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer. Matt Kay will direct. The deal makes sense for Apple, which just spent a lot of money for the hot package centred on Formula One racing, with Brad Pitt starring and Hamilton consulting.

The Lewis Hamilton documentary joins Apple's slate of recently announced non-fiction programmes, which includes They Call Me Magic, the widely anticipated event series chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 22, 2022, as well as a documentary about the legendary Sidney Poitier, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.