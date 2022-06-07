Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Doctor Strange Writer Showers Praise On Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt Starrer 'RRR'

'Doctor Strange' writer C. Robert Cargill took to Twitter to shower praise on SS Rajmouli's 'RRR'. The film features Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan and was released on 24 March 2022.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:55 pm

Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange’ writer C. Robert Cargill has praised the Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’. He took to Twitter and shared a poster of the SS Rajmouli directorial while expressing his love for film. 

‘RRR’ is a tale of two revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. While one is a fearless warrior who is on a perilous mission to find a young girl from his clan who has been abducted by the British, the other is a steely cop in the British forces but has a secret mission to destroy the British Raj from the inside. After their journeys, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The movie was released on 24 March 2022 and made Rs 257 Crore on its first weekend alone. 

