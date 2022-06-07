Doctor Strange Writer Showers Praise On Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt Starrer 'RRR'

Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange’ writer C. Robert Cargill has praised the Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’. He took to Twitter and shared a poster of the SS Rajmouli directorial while expressing his love for film.

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

‘RRR’ is a tale of two revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. While one is a fearless warrior who is on a perilous mission to find a young girl from his clan who has been abducted by the British, the other is a steely cop in the British forces but has a secret mission to destroy the British Raj from the inside. After their journeys, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The movie was released on 24 March 2022 and made Rs 257 Crore on its first weekend alone.