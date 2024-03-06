Do You Know Emraan Hashmi Has Had The Same Meal For 2 Years, Twice A Day? Here’s What It Is

Actor Emraan Hashmi is not a serial kisser anymore, but he is certainly a serial dieter. During a conversation with Janice Sequeira, the actor mentioned how he has been eating the same meal every day for two years. He even jokingly said that wife has been “threatening” to leave him due to his boring food routine.
While he had told Janice Sequeira 13 years ago that he eats quinoa. Emraan mentioned that he doesn’t eat that anymore, and offered her a “better alternative.” He shared, “Just switch to sweet potatoes. So I’ve two staple meals everyday and I’ve the same thing every year. It’s extremely boring but I’ve chicken keema, because it’s kind of easy to digest, and it’s boiled. Then I’ve salad and sweet potatoes. My cook stocks it, makes it for like an entire week and we bifurcate through the day.”
When questioned if his family also eats the same meal, Emraan mentioned that it is not the case, but his wife is definitely annoyed with his diet. However, despite it being boring, Emraan shared that he eats the same meal to achieve a certain physicality coupled with daily workouts.
“My wife is thinking of leaving me. She keeps threatening me but not done it yet. She doesn't like what I eat and I’ve been following this particular diet for two years. The salad has avocado, brussels sprouts, lettuce, rocket leaves… Then I have keema and sweet potatoes. This is both meals, lunch and dinner,” Emraan added.
On the work front, the actor will next be seen as a producer in ‘Showtime’. The Disney Plus Hotstar series is created and written by Sumit Roy. Mihir Desai is the showrunner. Helmed by Mihir and Archit Kumar and backed by Karan Johar, the show also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana and Shriya Saran in key roles. It is set to premiere on March 8.