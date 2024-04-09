The actor revealed that the director had told them that it was his idea to make the actors do ‘method acting.’ However, she added that the particular incident strained her relationship with her co-star. She continued, “He tried to create a misunderstanding between us. After the scene was filmed, he told us that it was his way of making us do method acting. My relationship with the co-actor remains strained to this day. It was a very twisted way of working. But people do these things.” She did not name the co-star.