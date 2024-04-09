Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became a household name when she made her debut in the hit television serial – ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.’ With her performance as Vidya Pratap Singh, she carved a niche for herself and went on to become one of the most sought-after talents in Indian television. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the director of the show caused a fight between her and her co-star. She revealed that their relationship has been strained since then.
Speaking to News18 Showsha, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that the director of ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ caused an actual fight between her and her co-star because he wanted to make their fight look real. She recalled, “There are a lot of people to misguide you in this industry. They come to you with bizarre advice sometimes. In my first show, my character was supposed to have a confrontation with a co-actor onscreen. To make that scene appear authentic, the director actually drove a wedge between us so that we end up having a fight for real.”
The actor revealed that the director had told them that it was his idea to make the actors do ‘method acting.’ However, she added that the particular incident strained her relationship with her co-star. She continued, “He tried to create a misunderstanding between us. After the scene was filmed, he told us that it was his way of making us do method acting. My relationship with the co-actor remains strained to this day. It was a very twisted way of working. But people do these things.” She did not name the co-star.
Tripathi starred with Sharad Malhotra in ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.’ She dated the actor, but they parted ways in 2015. She will be next seen in ‘Adrishyam.’