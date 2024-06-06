The actress-filmmaker then shared what all she is doing to perfect her character in the film. "I have already started my Telugu classes to learn the language and am working on my dialect. I'm also reading and watching a lot of South Indian movies to immerse myself in the culture, as it is integral to the film." Divya says she is excited about the "South Indian" look. "This collaboration is wonderful, and I am excited about the South Indian look and the vibrant movie world we're creating in "Hero Heeroine".