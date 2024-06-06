Art & Entertainment

Divya Khossla Has Started Telugu Classes, Working On Her Dialect For 'Hero Heeroine’

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla is working on her dialect for her next maiden Telugu film "Hero Heeroine" and said that she has started taking Telugu classes to learn the language and is working on her dialect.

Divya Khossla
Divya Khossla Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She added that she is also reading and watching a lot of South Indian movies to immerse herself in the culture. Divya said: "As I continue promoting 'Savi', I'm also diving into preparations for my first Telugu film, 'Hero Heeroine'. I'm extremely excited about this project. It's a fantastic film where I will be seen in a glamorous avatar, with extensive preparations underway in Hyderabad."

The actress-filmmaker then shared what all she is doing to perfect her character in the film. "I have already started my Telugu classes to learn the language and am working on my dialect. I'm also reading and watching a lot of South Indian movies to immerse myself in the culture, as it is integral to the film." Divya says she is excited about the "South Indian" look. "This collaboration is wonderful, and I am excited about the South Indian look and the vibrant movie world we're creating in "Hero Heeroine".

It's truly a dream project that I am eagerly looking forward to," she concluded. Divya's latest release is the action-thriller film "Savi" directed by Abhinay Deo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane. It is the remake of 2008 French film "Pour Elle" and inspired by the mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan.

