Divya Khosla Dropped Husband's Surname 'Kumar' From Her Name On Instagram For THIS Reason

One of the most beloved and one of the most private couples in the film fraternity is Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khossla. The two, who tied the knot in 2005, recently found themselves amid divorce rumours when Divya dropped Bhushan’s surname from her name on Instagram. It was also noted that she decided to unfollow his family-owned T-Series on February 21. Considering their nearly 19 years of what appears to be a happy marriage, these rumours sparked curiosity and concern among their fans and followers.