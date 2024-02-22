Divya Khosla Dropped Husband's Surname 'Kumar' From Her Name On Instagram For THIS Reason

One of the most beloved and one of the most private couples in the film fraternity is Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khossla. The two, who tied the knot in 2005, recently found themselves amid divorce rumours when Divya dropped Bhushan’s surname from her name on Instagram. It was also noted that she decided to unfollow his family-owned T-Series on February 21. Considering their nearly 19 years of what appears to be a happy marriage, these rumours sparked curiosity and concern among their fans and followers.
Furthermore, these rumours are fuelled by the fact that the couple, who are parents to a bonny boy, has not made any public appearance together in recent times. Often seen during Ganpati celebrations or even at various promotional events, they haven’t been papped together for quite a while now. So naturally, this particular incident has sparked concerns and raised questions.
Amidst various theories circulating, many of which center around divorce speculations, it is noteworthy that contrary to such conjectures, Divya Khossla still follows her husband’s personal account on social media. This suggests a potential alternative story happening behind the scenes.
Now, putting these fake claims to rest, a representative from T-Series dismissed the divorce rumours as baseless and not true at all. The spokesperson stated, “Divya Khossla’s choice to drop her married surname, driven by astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected. The addition of an ‘s’ to her maiden surname, symbolizing her astrological belief, is for the same thought.”
This clarification is surely a big sigh of relief for the fans of the couple. However, whether either of the two will address their claims or talk about it yet to be determined.
On the professional front, Khossla was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Yaariyan 2.’ She is married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the renowned music label, T-Series.