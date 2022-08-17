Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumours Of Breakup With Tiger Shroff Split: It's All Gonna Be Okay

It is said that Disha Patani has been rumoured to be dating her ‘Baaghi 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff for a long time now. 

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 3:14 pm

Disha Patani, who was recently seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria, has often been spotted with her ‘Baaghi 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff. It is said that they have been dating ever since they featured together in Ahmed Khan's directorial. However, according to recent reports, it is speculated that the two have broken up.

"The two have been friends for long, but Tiger is too obsessed with his own life and fitness to be invested in a relationship. He was clear from the beginning about it. Disha was hopeful that things would eventually change but that wasn't happening. One-sided relationships are emotionally draining and that led to an obvious tension between the two. One found the other controlling. Trouble was brewing for a while and they finally outgrew each other. They have parted ways and moved on for good. This is best for both of them,” a report in The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Amidst their breakup rumours, Disha has now dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, and has posted lyrics of the song ‘Gonna Be Okay’ by singer Brent Morgan. The post read as, "If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay. When you lose faith in everything you ever knew, don't give upon you".

Disha Patani's Instagram post
Disha Patani's Instagram post Instagram

Ever since then, their fans have been speculating that the rumours of Disha breaking up with Tiger might indeed be true.

Related stories

Nothing Negative About Having A Glamorous Image, Says Disha Patani

Disha Patani To Play Grey Character Opposite John Abraham In 'Ek Villain Returns'

Disha Patani Calls Tiger Shroff 'Best Friend'; Trolls Say 'Friendzoned'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra, ‘Project K’, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan apart from Ekta Kapoor's ‘KTina’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Disha Patani Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2 Tiger Shroff New Release Tiger Shroff Film Review Actor Tiger Shroff Ek Villain Returns Baaghi 2 Baaghi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise