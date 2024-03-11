Director Surya Kiran And 'Bigg Boss' Telugu Fame Passes Away Due To Jaundice

Surya Kiran entered the film industry as a child actor and he has over 200 films to his credit both in Tamil and Telugu. He starred in films like 'Mauna Geethangal', 'Kadal Meengal', 'Mangamma Sabadham', 'Manithan', 'Swayam Krushi', 'Khaidi No 786' and 'Padukathavan'. In 2003, Surya made his directorial debut with the film 'Satyam' which featured Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles. It was a huge success at the box office. Post 'Satyam', he didn't look back and in 2005, he directed 'Dhana 51' with Sumanth. 'Brahmastram', 'Raju Bhai' and 'Chapter 6' among others are the other films which he directed. His last film, 'Arasi' featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will hit the theatres soon.