Director Surya Kiran And 'Bigg Boss' Telugu Fame Passes Away Due To Jaundice

Renowned Telugu director Surya Kiran breathed his last on Monday, March 11. He was just 48 as per reports. He passed away as he succumbed to jaundice. He was undergoing treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital. Surya Kiran who was also a child actor is known for helming films like 'Satyam', ' Raju Bhai' and 'Dhana 51' to name a few. Kiran also participated in 'Bigg Boss 4' Telugu.
Surya Kiran entered the film industry as a child actor and he has over 200 films to his credit both in Tamil and Telugu. He starred in films like 'Mauna Geethangal', 'Kadal Meengal', 'Mangamma Sabadham', 'Manithan', 'Swayam Krushi', 'Khaidi No 786' and 'Padukathavan'. In 2003, Surya made his directorial debut with the film 'Satyam' which featured Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles. It was a huge success at the box office. Post 'Satyam', he didn't look back and in 2005, he directed 'Dhana 51' with Sumanth. 'Brahmastram', 'Raju Bhai' and 'Chapter 6' among others are the other films which he directed. His last film, 'Arasi' featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will hit the theatres soon.
Talking about his personal life, Surya Kiran got married to actor Kalyani (Kaveri). Later, they got divorced post which he kept a low profile and away from public attention. He came to limelight after he participated in 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.
Condolences messages have poured in for the departed soul on social media. One of his fans wrote, ''Rest in Peace #SuryaKiran Garu, a truly brilliant soul. I remember him vividly as he graced our school as the chief guest once'' while another wrote, ''We miss you #Suryakiran Garu Rest in Peace''. ''#Sathyam movie is just awesome from #SuryaKiran gaaru ... #RipSuryaKiran,'' wrote one user.
May Surya Kiran's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.