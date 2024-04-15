Now in a recent video, shared by Diljit on social media, he was seen interacting with fans from the stage and speaking about how he makes sure to break all Punjabi stereotype. “They said Punjabis aren’t fashionable and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can’t act in films, I showed them I could. They said Punjabis can’t go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis can’t sell tickets for the bar arena, I had the stadium packed at my concert. They said Punjabis can’t do Illuminati, I said, I will do ‘Di-Luminati,” said the actor-singer while he announced his Vancouver concert on April 27.