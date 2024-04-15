Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh On Breaking Punjabi Stereotypes: They Said We Don’t Know Fashion, Can’t Do Films, I Proved Them Wrong

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Mumbai to a packed stadium, with several B-town celebs having a gala time at the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, on April 13, was one memorable night. From several A-list Bollywood celebs dancing to his tunes to the actor-singer hyping ‘Crew’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan to his own performance, the concert was full of several fun moments. 

Now, a day after the show, Diljit Dosanjh, who is basking in the praise that he’s been getting for his Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamika’, took to his social media and gave a sneak peek into his concert and shared glimpses from the venue. In some of the photos, female fans were seen holding placards with ‘Marry Me, Diljit’ written on them. While some fans were shedding tears of happiness on seeing him perform live, the Punjabis were seen doing bhangra as they enjoyed the concert.

Now in a recent video, shared by Diljit on social media, he was seen interacting with fans from the stage and speaking about how he makes sure to break all Punjabi stereotype. “They said Punjabis aren’t fashionable and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can’t act in films, I showed them I could. They said Punjabis can’t go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis can’t sell tickets for the bar arena, I had the stadium packed at my concert. They said Punjabis can’t do Illuminati, I said, I will do ‘Di-Luminati,” said the actor-singer while he announced his Vancouver concert on April 27.

Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma shared fun moments from Diljit’s concert as they grooved to tracks like “Love”, “Naina”, “Vibe” and “Ek Kudi” etc. Diljit too seemed to have a blast performing for Mumbai. In one of the videos on social media, Angad Bedi gave a shout-out to Diljit as he grooves to his music. The video also has Ayushmann and brother Aparshakti shouting, “We love you Diljit paaji!” Diljit also reshared photos and videos of Bollywood celebs from the concert. 

While Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived hand-in-hand at the star-studded evening, others present were ‘Chamkila’ director Imtiaz Ali, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Kundrra.

Coming to his films, apart from ‘Chamkila’ with Parineeti Chopra, Diljit was also seen in ‘Crew’ with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

