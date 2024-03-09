Diljit Dosanjh Chills With Residents Of Kinnaur, Practises Pahadi Jhumar Dance Steps

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is all geared up for the release of two of his Hindi films 'Crew', and 'Amar Singh Chamkila', recently visited Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, and danced with the locals on the folk song.

The 'Patiala Peg' fame singer took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos with the locals, who are wearing traditional Kinnauri topi.