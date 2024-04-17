'Dil Dosti Dilemma': 5 Things From The Trailer That Have Got Us Wanting For More

Actress Anushka Sen will be seen in a hot summer binge series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' debuting on Prime Video on April 25. Anushka plays the role of Asmara in this young adult series that will instantly hit you with the nostalgia of summer days, friendships and romance. The trailer of the series is out now and here are the 5 things that have us rooting for more: