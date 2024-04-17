'Dil Dosti Dilemma': 5 Things From The Trailer That Have Got Us Wanting For More

Actress Anushka Sen will be seen in a hot summer binge series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' debuting on Prime Video on April 25. Anushka plays the role of Asmara in this young adult series that will instantly hit you with the nostalgia of summer days, friendships and romance. The trailer of the series is out now and here are the 5 things that have us rooting for more:
1. The Three Musketeers
Every girl can relate to 'The Three Musketeers' in her group. Similarly, Asmara has Tania and Naina, forming the ultimate trio. With energy bubbling within them, they are all set for adventurous summer vacations filled with shopping, brunches, dinners, luxuries and what not. Witnessing the bond they share and their moments together, you will be surely transported back to your college days.
2. The Cast
What gives life to the characters and the storyline on-screen are the cast members. Undoubtedly, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' has not fallen short in those terms. Anushka Sen sparkles as Asmara. We also get to see some stellar performances form others including Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma and Shruti Seth. Great things can be expected from the debutants Kush Jotwani and Revathi Pillai as well.
3. The Kinda Cute Romance
One time or another, all of us have dreamt of that perfect college or school life romance. The sizzling chemistry between Asmara and Farzaan as the love blooms will make the audiences go 'awe'. Kush Jotwani, who is making his debut, is already melting the hearts of girls with his looks, charm and acting skills.
4. The Drama
Who does not want a tinge of drama in their lives? Well, Asmara is here to give you loads of it. Ranging from her free attitude, friendship antics to the struggle of figuring out relationships with parents and grandparents, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is top-notch on drama for real.
5. The Storytelling
The series is adapted from a book written by Andaleeb Wajid, titled 'Asmara's Summer'. The series will bring a tale on-screen that will tease the summer memories of every person from their childhood or young adulthood.
The series is directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions. It will release worldwide across 240 countries on April 25.
So, are you ready to grab some popcorn and dive into the nostalgic ride of 'Dil Dosti Dilemma's' seven episode journey?