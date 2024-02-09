Recently, during a chat with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan got candid about his previous films over the course of his career, and talked about the time when he shared the screen with Manoj Bajpayee in Prakash Raj’s 2011 film, ‘Aarakshan’. In the film, Saif featured as a man who is rejected for a prestigious job because of caste discrimination. However, do you know Manoj didn’t ‘buy it for a second’ when Saif’s character was sharing the pain of being discriminated against? Well, yes, and it was because of Saif’s actual royal lineage.