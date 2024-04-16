Did You Know? Boney Kapoor Resided In Raj Kapoor's Servant Quarters Due To His Father Being Thrown Out Of Jobs

While Boney Kapoor is now a renowned producer and belongs to one of the richest families in Bollywood, did you know it wasn’t an easy journey for him and his family at all? The producer, whose latest venture ‘Maidaan’ is doing fairly decent, has taken a trip down memory lane in a conversation with Galatta Plus and opened up about the struggles he, his brother-actor Anil Kapoor, and father-producer Surinder Kapoor faced initially.