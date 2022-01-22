Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently broke the news of welcoming their first child via surrogacy on their social media.

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 9:42 pm

On Friday, actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy. While the couple hasn't revealed the gender of their child, recent reports claim that it's a girl.

Soon after the news was released, fans discovered a video of Chopra during the promotional tour for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which was recently released. In a December 2021 interview, Chopra expressed her desire for her "daughter" to be spared from inheriting the glass ceilings that her generation faced.

It may have seemed like an innocent way of addressing one's future child at the time, but fans on Instagram believe Chopra knew the sex of the baby at the time, and thus said "my daughter."

A fan wrote, “Oh wow lol the way it slipped ‘my daughter’ instead of my child.

 

While another wrote, “She knew at that time her baby girl was coming soon.

 

According to sources quoted by the Daily Mail and US Weekly, Chopra and Jonas have a daughter, who was born prematurely.

Chopra and Jonas released a joint statement on social media announcing the birth of their child, which read:
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Both Chopra and Jonas had expressed the wish to become parents in interviews earlier.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier in 2022, Chopra told Vanity Fair about her plans of becoming a parent saying, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens."

Jonas in 2021 in an interview with Extra had revealed about his wish to have a child with Chopra. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens.”

Art & Entertainment Priyank-Nick Baby Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Art And Entertainment
