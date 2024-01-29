Megan Fox’s horror-comedy film, ‘Jennifer’s Body’, has grown to become a cult classic in these years. The movie is praised for its feminism and the script. In a latest interview, the writer of the film – Diablo Cody - has hinted at a possibility of a sequel of this Megan Fox starrer.
Diablo Cody Hints At The Possible Sequel Of Megan Fox's 'Jennifer's Body' After 15 Years
Writer Diablo Cody has hinted at the possibility of the sequel to Megan Fox's cult horror-comedy film, 'Jennifer's Body'. This update comes after 15 years.
In a conversation with Bloody Disgusting, Diablo Cody expressed her interest in writing the sequel of ‘Jennifer’s Body.’ The writer mentioned that she is amazed by the positive response that the film is receiving now. She added that she needs to find people who believe in the script as much as her.
Diablo Cody said, “Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find…I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars. At first, I just thought, ‘Oh where was this audience when I needed it?’, and then I realized they were like…seven. And then some people who maybe didn’t appreciate it at the time have come around, and now I’m just like, ‘There’s no saltiness, now I’m just happy.’
Diablo Cody also revealed how the failure of the movie when it was released had affected her. She said, “I mean it’s gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, ‘Well where was this audience when the movie came out?’ It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan.”
Upon its release in 2009, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ received mixed reviews. The movie revolves around Jennifer who feeds on her male classmates. It stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in lead roles. Earlier, Megan Fox had also discussed the possibility of a sequel to this film.