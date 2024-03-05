In a conversation with The Indian Express, Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed why he is not making his way to Bollywood. He revealed his reason for sticking to television. He said that he is grateful for what television has given to him. He said, “All TV actors have a wish to come on the big screen, I also do, but I will not switch mediums just for the sake of it. If I get something as good as what I do on TV, then I might take it up. Whatever I am today is because of TV and I respect that.”