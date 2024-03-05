Dheeraj Dhoopar, best known for his role as Prem Bhardwaj in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, has returned to Zee TV. The actor is currently seen in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua.’ The serial questions polygamy in Muslim communities. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why he said yes to the role and why he is still sticking to television.
In a conversation with The Indian Express, Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed why he is not making his way to Bollywood. He revealed his reason for sticking to television. He said that he is grateful for what television has given to him. He said, “All TV actors have a wish to come on the big screen, I also do, but I will not switch mediums just for the sake of it. If I get something as good as what I do on TV, then I might take it up. Whatever I am today is because of TV and I respect that.”
The actor added that he wants to work on all mediums. He mentioned that he wants to keep his choices open. He continued, “I did a web show that became a superhit, but I also did TV simultaneously. Now I am shooting for ‘Tatlubaaz 2’ while I am working on this show. I want to create that kind of space for me where I am working on all mediums simultaneously.”
Talking about his character in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, he said, “I am working very hard to make that place in people’s hearts once again. I want this character to get loved more than Karan Luthra. Since the last few years, there has been an effort from my end to play different kinds of roles, be it in ‘Tatlubaaz’ or ‘Saubhagyawati Bhava’. I want to explore myself as an actor.”
Dheeraj Dhoopar made his debut in 2009 with ‘Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg.’ Since then, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry.