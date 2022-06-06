Reports of actor Dharmendra being hospitalised in Mumbai were doing rounds lately. However, after the actor's son Bobby Deol quashed the rumours, the legendary actor himself took to social media to convey a message to his fans about his health.

The 86-year-old actor was taken to the hospital to get treated for a muscle spasm but contrary to reports, he is not in a critical condition and is recovering at home.

The actor, who often uploads short, sweet video messages for his fans on Twitter, uploaded a new view on Monday (June 6) and captioned it, "Friends, With Love, To You All."

In the video, he said, "Hello friends. Be positive, think positive. Life will be positive. My chup hoon, beemar nahi. Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa udti rehti hai. (I am quiet, not unwell. Anyway, something or the other discussion keeps happening." He then, to the delight of his fans, ended the video with a song from his 1969 movie 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke'. The song was sung by late singer Mohammed Rafi.

Friends, With Love to You All 💕. pic.twitter.com/o4mXJSBDyF — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 6, 2022

He sang, "There was that song 'Bura mat suno, bura mat dekho, bura mat kaho'. Take care, love each other, be good to each other. ok? Life will be beautiful."

The actor next be featured in 'Apne 2,' alongside his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, as well as his grandson Karan Deol. The film is set to hit theatres later this year.

He will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,' which also stars starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2023