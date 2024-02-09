Since making his debut in 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' in 1960, Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra has always stuck with his on-screen name. His last name ‘Deol’ was never asserted with his first name unlike his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol or eve,n his daughter, Esha Deol. However, as per recent developments, it looks like Dharmendra has decided to change his on-screen name. The actor is a part of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and here the actor has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol.