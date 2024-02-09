Since making his debut in 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' in 1960, Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra has always stuck with his on-screen name. His last name ‘Deol’ was never asserted with his first name unlike his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol or eve,n his daughter, Esha Deol. However, as per recent developments, it looks like Dharmendra has decided to change his on-screen name. The actor is a part of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and here the actor has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol.
The actor was born to Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur, but he never used his full name in the industry before. Kapoor and Sanon’s new release will also star Dimple Kapadia. The film revolves around the love story between a man and a robot which is being played by Sanon.
Kapoor has also expressed his excitement to share screen space with Dharmendra. The actor shared his thoughts about this at a press conference in Delhi. The Times of India quoted the actor saying, "To share screen space with him (Dharmendra) is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather."
The actor became a household name after he played the role of a prison doctor in ‘Bandini.’ Throughout his illustrious career, the actor has won numerous awards. Dharmendra was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' which released last year. He played the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather – Kanwal.