In a conversation with Pranav Chokhani, Devashish Makhija talked about how he is struggling to make ends meet after the commercial failure of ‘Joram’. He mentioned how he is struggling to pay rent and afford basic things. He talked about how he does not have enough money to pay his rent and how he has to beg his landlord to let him stay at his current residence. He said, “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle. I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt.”