Starring Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Joram’ told the riveting tale of a father and his infant daughter. The film failed to resonate with the audience. While it was acclaimed by the critics, the movie was a commercial failure. In a recent interview, the director of the film – Devashish Makhija – talked about how he has reached a breaking point in his career with the failure of the film, and he also mentioned that he is bankrupt.
In a conversation with Pranav Chokhani, Devashish Makhija talked about how he is struggling to make ends meet after the commercial failure of ‘Joram’. He mentioned how he is struggling to pay rent and afford basic things. He talked about how he does not have enough money to pay his rent and how he has to beg his landlord to let him stay at his current residence. He said, “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle. I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt.”
Advertisement
Makhija continued, “I haven’t paid rent in the last five months. Main abhi landlord ke aage haath-pair jodd raha hoon ke yaar mujhe ghar se mat nikalo. That is the price you have to pay if you want to prioritize your art.” He also mentioned how he has around 20 unproduced scripts with him but he has found no takers for his story.
At the sixth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards India which was organized in Mumbai this week, ‘Joram’ grabbed two awards. Devashish Makhija won the Best Writing Award, and Abhro Banerjee won the Best Editing Award.