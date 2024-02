Singer Demi Lovato has spent years in and out of recovery for alcohol and drug abuse treatment. However, she finally feels happy and healthy after overcoming her troubles.

Speaking on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', Lovato said: "I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I’m also just mentally very strong."