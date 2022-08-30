Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Filmmaker On Plea Against 'Kaali' Movie

A court here has issued fresh summons to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in a plea seeking injunction against her upcoming movie “Kaali” for allegedly depicting the Hindu deity in an uncalled way in its posters and promotional videos.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:40 pm

A court here has issued fresh summons to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in a plea seeking injunction against her upcoming movie "Kaali" for allegedly depicting the Hindu deity in an uncalled way in its posters and promotional videos.

The court had earlier summoned the filmmaker on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before any order is passed.

The matter, however, was adjourned as the judge was on leave.

Noting that the defendants Manimekalai and the company Touring Talkies Media Works Pvt Ltd, remained unserved, Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar directed fresh summons to be served by all modes, including email and WhatsApp.

“In view of the submissions, let summons be issued afresh through all modes, including service through email as well as WhatsApp, on filing of Process Fee (PF), returnable for the next date of hearing,” the judge said in an order dated August 29.

The court has posted the matter for service of summons upon the defendants and for arguments on the plea on November 1.

The plea, filed by Advocate Raj Gaurav, sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against the filmmaker alleging that she depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promotional video of the movie “Kaali”. 

Art & Entertainment Kaali Poster Kaali Poster Controversy Kaali Movie Leena Manimekalai Hindu Deity Ban Movie Art And Entertainment Documentary India
