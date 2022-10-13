Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently hosted Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on her podcast ‘Archetypes’, and the two talked about their mental health journey. Not just that, amid rumours of her separation with Ranveer Singh, Deepika gushed about her husband and said, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he's just come back. So, he's gonna be happy to see my face.”

Deepika and Ranveer have been busy with their respective work commitments lately. Deepika recently attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, while Ranveer marked his presence at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018, and a couple of days back, Ranveer shared throwback pictures of Deepika’s posters from Cannes. He wrote, "I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!"

Clearly, with Ranveer’s PDA and Deepika’s recent comments, it looks like there is no trouble in paradise, as speculated otherwise.

Coming back to Meghan’s podcast, talking about her mental health, Deepika revealed how she reached out for help, and said, it was the little things that mattered for her. “It’s all about the little things like just, you know, hugging my sister or late-night conversations with my husband. Those are the moments that really fill me up today,” she told Meghan.

Meghan, on the other hand, said that it was her husband Prince Harry who got her in touch with a mental health professional for the first time.

“I think at my worst point being finally connected to someone that you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store,” she said, adding, “I said, hi, I’m introducing myself. And like, you literally are going to wait.. sorry.. I’m just… who is this? and saying I need help and she could hear the dire state that I was in,” she said. Meghan added, “I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that to ask for it.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.