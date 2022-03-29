Deepika Padukone Honoured With The TIME100 Impact Award

Actress Deepika Padukone was present at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on Monday night to accept the TIME100 Impact Award. At the event, she also spoke about how she has always believed in following her heart.

According to a report in TIME, the award was presented to her by actor and U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Kat Graham. Padukone spoke about moving to the field of showbiz and leaving a career in badminton. She recollected the time she told her parents that she wanted to change professions and promised to make them proud one day.

“Little did I imagine that 20 years hence, I’d be standing here this evening at the TIME100 Impact Awards. For all the times I’ve felt lost, confused, or disappointed, it is recognitions such as these that remind me that I am indeed on the right path, at least for the most part, and validate my whole belief of living a life that is driven by purpose, authenticity, and mindfulness,” she said at the event.

She paraphrased a quote by the actor Sacha Baron Cohen, next, and spoke about how it is important to follow what you believe in. She added, “You need luck, you need talent, and you need to work your butt off.”

Besides being a household name in Bollywood, Padukone also runs LiveLoveLaugh Foundation, which she started in 2015. A few years back, she spoke about her battle with depression and her process of healing.



The actress looked absolutely radiant at the event in a glittery sari. Before she went in, she shared a video on social media from her car. “I'm nervous. I don't know why. I've written some stuff (she showed a piece of paper). I hope it's meaningful,” she laughed.