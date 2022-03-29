Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Honoured With The TIME100 Impact Award

Actress Deepika Padukone spoke about the importance of following your dreams at the TIME100 Impact Awards ceremony.

Deepika Padukone Honoured With The TIME100 Impact Award
Deepika Padukone Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 1:22 pm

Actress Deepika Padukone was present at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on Monday night to accept the TIME100 Impact Award. At the event, she also spoke about how she has always believed in following her heart.

According to a report in TIME, the award was presented to her by actor and U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Kat Graham. Padukone spoke about moving to the field of showbiz and leaving a career in badminton. She recollected the time she told her parents that she wanted to change professions and promised to make them proud one day. 

Related stories

Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Almost Done With Spain Schedule

Deepika Padukone Reacts to 'Everyone Loves Deepika' Dialogue In 'Dasvi' Trailer

New Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone From 'Pathan' Set, Pique Fans Interest

“Little did I imagine that 20 years hence, I’d be standing here this evening at the TIME100 Impact Awards. For all the times I’ve felt lost, confused, or disappointed, it is recognitions such as these that remind me that I am indeed on the right path, at least for the most part, and validate my whole belief of living a life that is driven by purpose, authenticity, and mindfulness,” she said at the event. 

She paraphrased a quote by the actor Sacha Baron Cohen, next, and spoke about how it is important to follow what you believe in. She added, “You need luck, you need talent, and you need to work your butt off.”

Besides being a household name in Bollywood, Padukone also runs LiveLoveLaugh Foundation, which she started in 2015. A few years back, she spoke about her battle with depression and her process of healing. 

The actress looked absolutely radiant at the event in a glittery sari. Before she went in, she shared a video on social media from her car. “I'm nervous. I don't know why. I've written some stuff (she showed a piece of paper). I hope it's meaningful,” she laughed.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Deepika Padukone Time100 Award Ceremony Depression Bollywood Bollywood Actress World Expo Dubai Instagram Deepika Padukone Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.