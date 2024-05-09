Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Gets Miffed, Slams Camera As Fan Sneakily Records Her And Ranveer Singh; Netizens React

The video of Deepika Padukone shows her walking ahead of Ranveer Singh as she spots the person recording them.

Advertisement

Instagram
Deepika Padukone Gets Miffed With A Fan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the past couple of days, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have managed to take all the attention. Be it Ranveer deleting their wedding pictures to the two being spotted on their babymoon and Ranveer later calling his wedding ring gifted by Deepika as one of his dearest possessions, they have clearly grabbed headlines and how.

Now adding to it, a video of Deepika has emerged and it features her being not so pleased after being filmed. A video, which is presumably from the couple’s recent vacation, shows Ranveer and Deepika going on their way out of a ferry. The two are seen walking through a row of parked cars, along with security, and people around them were excited to spot the stars. But the footage, which is shot from inside a car, shows Deepika walking ahead of Ranveer but as soon as she spots the person filming her, she slams the phone. The device then wobbles and the video comes to an end as she is getting out of the frame.

Advertisement

Check it out here:

Ever since the video has been out, Deepika’s fans were happy with her reaction and talked about how it was an invasion of her privacy. “She’s clearly not comfortable being clicked. What's wrong with you guys?” wrote a social media user. Some netizens pointed out how she is already in her character of Shakti Shetty from ‘Singham Again’, and is also dubbed as ‘Lady Singham.’

Meanwhile, the same day, a video of Ranveer from a jewellery brand event went viral, and it had the actor talking about one of the rings that is “very dear” to him. Ranveer toldVogue, “Personal sentimental value attached to them are my most dear pieces. One of the rings that is very dear to me is this one; it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And then, of course, my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, Ranveer and Deepika announced their pregnancy in February, and are expecting their first child in September. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s next film while Deepika will star in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, featuring Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports
  2. Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9
  3. Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack
  4. Mayawati’s Mid-Election Move After Nephew Attacks BJP
  5. End Of Polarisation?
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Shruti Sharma REVEALS She Got ‘Rashes’ While Shooting An Intimate Scene With Co-Actor Rajat Kaul
  2. Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'
  3. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick
  4. Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari On Engagement With Siddharth: It’s Absolutely Fantastic, I Feel Very Lucky
Sports News
  1. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  3. Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action
  4. T20 World Cup To Boost Cricket Awareness, LA Olympics Set To Draw Local American Interest
  5. Champions League No-Goal Row: Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams 'Absolute Disaster'
World News
  1. Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial
  2. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  3. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  4. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  5. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men