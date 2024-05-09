Deepika Padukone Gets Miffed, Slams Camera As Fan Sneakily Records Her And Ranveer Singh; Netizens React

In the past couple of days, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have managed to take all the attention. Be it Ranveer deleting their wedding pictures to the two being spotted on their babymoon and Ranveer later calling his wedding ring gifted by Deepika as one of his dearest possessions, they have clearly grabbed headlines and how.
Now adding to it, a video of Deepika has emerged and it features her being not so pleased after being filmed. A video, which is presumably from the couple’s recent vacation, shows Ranveer and Deepika going on their way out of a ferry. The two are seen walking through a row of parked cars, along with security, and people around them were excited to spot the stars. But the footage, which is shot from inside a car, shows Deepika walking ahead of Ranveer but as soon as she spots the person filming her, she slams the phone. The device then wobbles and the video comes to an end as she is getting out of the frame.
Check it out here:
Ever since the video has been out, Deepika’s fans were happy with her reaction and talked about how it was an invasion of her privacy. “She’s clearly not comfortable being clicked. What's wrong with you guys?” wrote a social media user. Some netizens pointed out how she is already in her character of Shakti Shetty from ‘Singham Again’, and is also dubbed as ‘Lady Singham.’
Meanwhile, the same day, a video of Ranveer from a jewellery brand event went viral, and it had the actor talking about one of the rings that is “very dear” to him. Ranveer toldVogue, “Personal sentimental value attached to them are my most dear pieces. One of the rings that is very dear to me is this one; it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And then, of course, my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls.”
Interestingly, Ranveer and Deepika announced their pregnancy in February, and are expecting their first child in September. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s next film while Deepika will star in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, featuring Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.