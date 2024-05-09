After Deleting Pictures With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Says His Wedding Ring Is ‘Very Dear’ To Him

At the event, Ranveer was questioned about his fondest pieces of jewellery, and that’s when he talked about his wedding ring, which was presented to him by his wife and actress Deepika. Ranveer told Vogue, “Personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite, most dear pieces,” before talking about his wedding ring. Ranveer said, “One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one — it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And there’s of course my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls.”