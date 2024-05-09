Art & Entertainment

After Deleting Pictures With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Says His Wedding Ring Is ‘Very Dear’ To Him

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first child in September.

Instagram
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently removed his wedding pictures with wife Deepika Padukone from Instagram, and since everyone is speculating the reason behind it, while some are wondering if there’s trouble in paradise. However, during  an event on Wednesday, Ranveer decided to put an end to the rumours by talking about his wedding ring. 

At the event, Ranveer was questioned about his fondest pieces of jewellery, and that’s when he talked about his wedding ring, which was presented to him by his wife and actress Deepika. Ranveer told Vogue, “Personal, sentimental value attached to them are my favourite, most dear pieces,” before talking about his wedding ring. Ranveer said, “One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one — it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And there’s of course my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls.”

Meanwhile, coming to Ranveer’s Instagram, he recently archived everything before 2023, including the wedding pictures. On his Instagram page, the oldest post is from January 24, 2023, which is a video for a sportswear brand. His last post, shared on April 26, 2024, is another advertisement in which he features alongside Alia Bhatt. Deepika too, a while back, had archived her wedding pictures on Instagram. 

Ranveer and Deepika, soon-to-be parents, were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on May 8. According to reports, they had returned to Mumbai after their baby moon at an undisclosed location. 

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018, and the couple is set to welcome their first child in September, 2024. Work wise, Deepika will next be seen in the film ‘Singham Again’, and will play the role of Shakti Shetty in the action film. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

