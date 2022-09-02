Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Deepak Mukut: Thrilled To Have Sushmita Sen On Board For Our Upcoming Biopic

After the massive success of ‘Aarya’s two seasons, Sushmita Sen is all set to star in a biopic next, which will be produced by filmmaker Deepak Mukut.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 4:50 pm

Sushmita Sen stumped everyone when she made her OTT debut with a powerful titular role in ‘Aarya’. The actress reaffirmed her position in the industry with the show that even got an International Emmy nomination, and now that respect and recognition are turning into more offers as the actress has been roped in by producer Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla for their upcoming film, which is a biopic.

Talking about the project, an elated Deepak Mukut says, "We are very thrilled to have Sushmita Sen on board for our upcoming film which is a biopic. She has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her skills on screen and she completely fits the bill of the protagonist of this biopic. We are sure it is going to be an exciting journey for all of us."

The yet-untitled film will be produced by Deepak Mukut under his production house Soham Rockstar Entertainment, along with Mansi Bagla of Mini films and Sibu Samuel of ‘Bungalow No 84’ fame.

Mukut and Bagla have previously collaborated on Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte-starrer ‘Forensic’, and have another film already in production titled ‘Sirf Ek Friday’ which marks the acting debut of the late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son, Avitesh Shrivastava.

The producer is excited to be teaming up again with his ‘Forensic’ partner as he says, "This also marks our reunion with Mansi Bagla and we have had a successful working relationship in the past which we are really excited to be taking one more step forward with this film."

Further details of the film have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, currently, it is in the pre-production stage with the rest of the casting underway. The film is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Film Producer Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Aarya Biopic Sushmita Sen Deepak Mukut Mansi Bagla Mumbai India Bombay
