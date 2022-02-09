Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary To Be Parents Soon

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, one of television's most popular real-life couples, are expecting their first child and will become parents. The power couple shared the good news on their Instagram profiles, surprising their followers.

“To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina (sic),” their caption read. In the photo, Bonnerjee also flaunted her adorable baby bump. Choudhary wore a black oversized t-shirt with joggers, matching his wife, while she was dressed in a little black dress.

Their post received a lot of positive feedback. Friends from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Actress Mouni Roy, who recently got married wrote, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes”. Actor Karan Mehra commented, “Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon”. Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband, who is also expecting his first child with wife, congratulated with three red heart emojis. Actresses Mahhi Vij and Hansika Motwani also congratulated the couple.

Choudhary and Bonnerjee met on the set of their first TV show, 'Ramayan', where they played Ram and Sita, respectively, and fell in love. In February 2011, the couple married in a private ceremony. Since then, the two have appeared on a number of television shows, including 'Nach Balliye,' a celebrity dance reality show.

Choudhary is well-known for his roles in television shows such as 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara.' The actor is now working on web series and Bollywood films. He recently appeared in Zee5's 'The Wife,' and his upcoming films include 'Wajah Tum Ho,' 'Paltan,' and others. Bonnerjee, on the other hand, has taken to vlogging and has an active YouTube channel where she shares lifestyle, fitness, and fashion tips as well as a glimpse into her personal life.