Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary's Dreamy Welcome Party For Newborn Daughter

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents to a baby girl recently. The couple, who announced the birth of their daughter on April 3, hosted a beautiful welcome gala for their baby on April 5.

According to ETimes, the couple brought their baby girl home yesterday (April 5) afternoon and later shared pictures from her fairytale homecoming. It was adorable with decorations and a cute cake to complete the celebration. They captioned the image saying, “Celebrating our little princess for life”.

The couple’s friends, fellow actors and family showered them will love-filled comments and congratulatory messages on the beautiful post. Actress Pooja Banerjee, who recently became a mom too, also congratulated the couple.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal wrote, ‘Congratulations Mummy and Papa what amazing news. God bless the little princess. See you soon’.

Choudhary also gave a glimpse to the fans of their special setup to celebrate the homecoming of their baby girl. The new parents were papped outside the hospital on April 5 as they took their daughter home.