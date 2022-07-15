Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Debattama Saha Braves Thumb Injury, Continues To Shoot

TV actress Debattama Saha is seen playing a sweet maker based in Mathura in the TV show 'Mithai' airing on Zee TV.

Debattama Saha
Debattama Saha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:43 pm

TV actress Debattama Saha is seen playing a sweet maker based in Mathura who specialises in making Aloo Jalebis. The actress is putting in all efforts to do justice to her character to the extent that she continued shooting despite a thumb injury.

Talking about her injury, Saha shares, "I had been in pain since the last few weeks, however, I kept avoiding it as I didn't want to miss a day of the shoot. Having said that, the pain got unbearable and I decided to consult a doctor. That's when I came to know that I had actually a severe trigger thumb."

The actress who became quite popular with her role in 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' says that the makers gave her all the support and added a sequence in the show where her thumb gets injured so as to make it look natural.

"I had to get a plaster because the pain was unbearable, but I didn't want to stop shooting. That's when the writers of the show came up with a solution and improvised the track by adding a sequence where I would get the same injury on the show as well," she added.

"Now, I can comfortably shoot with the bandage on my hand, and I must say that my team is really taking good care of me and my comfort during the shoot," she concludes.

'Mithai' airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Related stories

Nayanthara Teams Up With Zee Studios For Her Next Movie

'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’ On Zee 5 Review: TVF's Brings A Relatable And Strikingly Different Saas-Bahu Story

Supreme Court Restrains States From Taking Coercive Steps Against Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan In Doctored Clip Case

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Debattama Saha Thumb Injury Injury Shooting Zee TV TV Actress TV Show Mithai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies