Art & Entertainment

'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel

As per the report, 'De De Pyaar De 2's plot is on the lines that the ''hilarious one-upmanship will happen between Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan as Rakul Preet Singh is dating a man older than her father’s age in the sequel.

Instagram
R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ was announced in March this year. The production house shared that ‘De De Pyaar De' sequel will release on May 1, 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma. Luv Ranjan is the co-writer and co-producer of the sequel. As per reports Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will reprise their characters. The film is said to be on the floors currently. Reportedly, R Madhavan will also be seen in the sequel. Earlier, Anil Kapoor was supposed to play his character, as per reports. ‘De De Pyaar De 2' will be Madhavan's second film with Ajay Devgn's after 'Shaitaan'. As per the latest report in Hindustan Times, Madhavan will play Rakul Preet Singh's father in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. Read on to know for more details.

A source informed the portal, ''The plot of the film is on the lines that the hilarious one-upmanship will happen between Ajay and Madhavan on the lines that Rakul is dating a man older than her father’s age in the film. With Anil, that plotline wouldn't have had the desired impact, but now with Madhavan essaying the role, it fits the narrative aptly''. The source also confirmed that Tabu, who played Ajay Devgn's wife in the first film, is not part of the second one.

'De De Pyaar De' which released in 2019, was written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. The film is about a 27-year-old girl Ayesha (played by Rakul Preet Singh), who falls in love with a 50-year-old guy Aashish (played by Ajay Devgn) in London and how Ajay's family in India reacts to it. Though the film received criticism for allegedly promoting sexism, it made a collection of ₹143 crore at the box office.

In the sequel, the story will reportedly focus on how Ayesha’s family will react to her relationship with Aashish.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Check Results Online At 2 PM bie.ap.gov.in | Details
  3. NCP(SP)'s Rohit Pawar Claims Cracks In Mahayuti Alliance, Expects Exodus Of Nearly 20 MLAs From Ajit Pawar Faction
  4. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024
  5. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
Entertainment News
  1. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  2. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Mother Made Clothes With ‘Limited Means’ For Protection Against Winter
  4. 'KKK 14' Contestant Shalin Bhanot Is 'More Scared Of Rohit Shetty' Than The Stunts
  5. Diljit Dosanjh Says Appearing On 'The Tonight Show' Is A Dream Come True For All Punjabi Music Lovers
Sports News
  1. WI Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Pooran Impresses In Statement Win For West Indies - Data Debrief
  2. Gautam Gambhir Is Only Applicant For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach, To Be Interviewed Today: Report
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  4. European Athletics Championships 2024: Stellar Performances In Rome - In Pics
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand's World Cup Exit Leaves Kane Williamson's Future In Doubt
World News
  1. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  2. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  3. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
  4. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  5. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. Weather Wrap: Delhi's Minimum Temp At Record High, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  5. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  6. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024
  7. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions