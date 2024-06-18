'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ was announced in March this year. The production house shared that ‘De De Pyaar De' sequel will release on May 1, 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma. Luv Ranjan is the co-writer and co-producer of the sequel. As per reports Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will reprise their characters. The film is said to be on the floors currently. Reportedly, R Madhavan will also be seen in the sequel. Earlier, Anil Kapoor was supposed to play his character, as per reports. ‘De De Pyaar De 2' will be Madhavan's second film with Ajay Devgn's after 'Shaitaan'. As per the latest report in Hindustan Times, Madhavan will play Rakul Preet Singh's father in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. Read on to know for more details.
A source informed the portal, ''The plot of the film is on the lines that the hilarious one-upmanship will happen between Ajay and Madhavan on the lines that Rakul is dating a man older than her father’s age in the film. With Anil, that plotline wouldn't have had the desired impact, but now with Madhavan essaying the role, it fits the narrative aptly''. The source also confirmed that Tabu, who played Ajay Devgn's wife in the first film, is not part of the second one.
'De De Pyaar De' which released in 2019, was written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. The film is about a 27-year-old girl Ayesha (played by Rakul Preet Singh), who falls in love with a 50-year-old guy Aashish (played by Ajay Devgn) in London and how Ajay's family in India reacts to it. Though the film received criticism for allegedly promoting sexism, it made a collection of ₹143 crore at the box office.
In the sequel, the story will reportedly focus on how Ayesha’s family will react to her relationship with Aashish.