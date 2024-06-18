'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ was announced in March this year. The production house shared that ‘De De Pyaar De' sequel will release on May 1, 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma. Luv Ranjan is the co-writer and co-producer of the sequel. As per reports Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will reprise their characters. The film is said to be on the floors currently. Reportedly, R Madhavan will also be seen in the sequel. Earlier, Anil Kapoor was supposed to play his character, as per reports. ‘De De Pyaar De 2' will be Madhavan's second film with Ajay Devgn's after 'Shaitaan'. As per the latest report in Hindustan Times, Madhavan will play Rakul Preet Singh's father in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. Read on to know for more details.